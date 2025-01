Updated on: January 16, 2025 14:32 IST

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Doctor Nitin Dange, Neurosurgeon at Lilavati hospital, provides an update

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Dr. Nitin Dange, a neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, shared an update on actor Saif Ali Khan's condition. The actor was hospitalized following an intruder attack at his Bandra home early this morning.