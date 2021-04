Sachin Vaze Case: NIA takes Meena George into custody who accompanied Vaze:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took into custody a woman named Meena George in connection with suspended officer Sachin Vaze in the Mansukh Hiren murder probe and the Antilia bomb scare case. Meena George reportedly kept track of Sachin Vaze accounts and was potted at luxury hotel Trident with Vaze. She was taken into custody by the NIA from Mumbai airport.