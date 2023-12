Updated on: December 03, 2023 19:04 IST

Revanth Reddy holds thunderous roadshow in Hyderabad as Congress leads in poll results

As the Congress gets set to form a government in Telangana, Congress state president Revanth Reddy is basking in the glory. The Congress state in charge is the frontrunner for the CM post. Revanth Reddy on December 03 held a roadshow in Hyderabad to the party headquarters in the city.