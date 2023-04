Updated on: April 22, 2023 19:12 IST

Rajat Sharma In Bhaskar Utsav: India TV's Editor-in-Chief narrated a wonderful story on Baba Ramdev

Rajat Sharma In Bhaskar Utsav Know how Baba Ramdev came in the dock of 'Aap Ki Adalat', India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma narrated an interesting anecdote during Bhaskar Utsav in Indore