Updated on: January 02, 2022 17:25 IST

PM lays foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. The university will be established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut at an estimated cost of about Rs 700 crore.