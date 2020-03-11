Wednesday, March 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Petrol price reduced by Rs 2.69, Diesel price reduced by Rs 2.33 in Delhi

News Videos

Petrol price reduced by Rs 2.69, Diesel price reduced by Rs 2.33 in Delhi

Petrol price at Rs 70.29, reduced by Rs 2.69. Diesel price at Rs 63.01, reduced by Rs 2.33 in Delhi

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News