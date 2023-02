Updated on: February 12, 2023 18:48 IST

Paper Leak Case: What is the reason for paper leak in Bihar ?

Bihar Paper Leak: Now we take you to Bihar in a big coverage on paper leak. There are RJD and JDU governments in Bihar for the last 32 years. Bihar's residents have the strongest and strongest claim in the job examination in the whole country, but Bihar is notorious in the paper leak case.