Tuesday, August 22, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Nuh-like conspiracy in Bihar's Motihari, stones pelted on Mahaviri Jhanda Yatras

News Videos

Updated on: August 22, 2023 21:35 IST

Nuh-like conspiracy in Bihar's Motihari, stones pelted on Mahaviri Jhanda Yatras

In Bihar's Motihari, an attempt was made to carry out a Nuh violence-like conspiracy. Three religious processions were stone pelted on Monday.
Nuh Bihar Motihari Mahaviri Jhanda Yatras

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News