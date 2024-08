Updated on: August 23, 2024 18:55 IST

Nepal Bus Accident: 14 people died as passenger bus plunges into Marsyangdi river

Indian passenger bus with 40 people onboard plunged into the Marsyangdi River in Nepal’s Tanahun on August 23. 14 bodies retrieved from the site of the bus accident," confirmed Kumar Neupane, Spokesperson, Armed Police Force. Watch to know more!