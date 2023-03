Updated on: March 22, 2023 11:29 IST

Navratri 2023: Samajwadi MP S.T Hasan furious over Hindu new Year holiday

Chitra Navratri 2023: The SP leader in the Lok Sabha, ST Hasan, is often in the news due to his controversial statements. Now he has opposed the Pratipada leave in Parliament, saying it was done to appease a community.