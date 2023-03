Updated on: March 07, 2023 16:08 IST

Nagaland, after Meghalaya, swears in a grand government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the swearing-in ceremony of the new government of Nagaland in Kohima. Neiphiu Rio took his oath as Chief Minister for the fifth term at the Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima.