Published on: November 04, 2021 18:38 IST

Muqabla: PM reduces excise duty, Will all CMs reduce VAT?

The Modi government has given a big gift to the country on Diwali. The excise duty on petrol has been reduced by Rs 5 and on diesel by Rs 10. This decision of the government has brought great relief to the people troubled by the skyrocketing prices. After the reduction of excise duty by the Centre, 10 NDA ruled states including UP have also reduced the VAT. Will other states also reduce VAT? Watch Muqabla with Saurav Sharma.