Updated on: May 06, 2023 22:04 IST

Muqabla: Is the Congress trapped by giving a statement to ban Bajrang Dal?

The last phase of campaigning in Karnataka elections is going on, the campaigning will be stopped on the evening of 8th May. All the parties have given their full strength in the last phase of campaigning. First Muslim reservation, then abusing Modi and then Congress's promise to ban Bajrang Dal