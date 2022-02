Updated on: February 17, 2022 19:19 IST

Muqabla | Akhilesh Yadav ko gussa kyun aata hai?

Addressing an election rally in Kannuj, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav lost his cool over policemen who were deployed to control the crowd at the venue. The BJP has hit back at Akhilesh over the incident.