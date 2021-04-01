Thursday, April 01, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Meet 9-year-old 'Hula Hoop girl' from Haryana

News Videos

Meet 9-year-old 'Hula Hoop girl' from Haryana

Panchukla-based Vaishnavi Gupta, who is known as 'Google Girl' has become 'Hula Hoop Girl' now after she made a world record of rotating hula hoop around her waist 190 times in a minute.
Hula Hoop Girl Haryana Google Girl

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News