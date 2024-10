Updated on: October 17, 2024 11:20 IST

Liam Payne Dies At 31: Former One Direction Member Dies After Falling From Hotel Room Balcony

Liam Payne Passes Away: Former One Direction singer Liam Payne's untimely demise has left everyone in shock. He was found dead in Buenos Aires after he reportedly fell from his hotel room balcony. Watch the video to know more.