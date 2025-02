Kiren Rijiju Slams Mamata's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark, Says Focus Should Be on Celebrating Sacred Event Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark on Mahakumbh 2025, calling it inappropriate and divisive, emphasizing the event's spiritual significance for millions of devotees.