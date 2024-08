Updated on: August 10, 2024 13:41 IST

Kahani Kursi Ki: Will Manish Sisodia lead AAP?

After 17 months, Manish Sisodia finally got a big relief from the Supreme Court...He has come out of Tihar...He is seen in full active mode...The enthusiasm of Aam Aadmi Party workers is also super high... Sisodia started the day today with the blessings of Hanuman ji.