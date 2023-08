Updated on: August 03, 2023 14:31 IST

Jama Masjid caught fire due to short circuit in Nuh's Tawadu

A fire broke out inside Jama Masjid in Haryana's Nuh district. The incident took place in Taoru area of Nuh. The reason of blaze is said to be a short circuit, said police. As per reports, the fire is now under control.