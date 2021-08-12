Thursday, August 12, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. ISRO launches its Earth Observation Satellite being called 'Eye in the Sky'

News Videos

Updated on: August 12, 2021 10:40 IST

ISRO launches its Earth Observation Satellite being called 'Eye in the Sky'

ISRO's 51.70-metre tall rocket GSLV-F10/EOS-03 successfully lifted off from the second launch pad at the spaceport as planned at 05.43 hrs soon after the 26-hour countdown concluded.
Isro Isro Satellite Launch Isro Earth Observation Satellite Eos-03 Satellite -

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X