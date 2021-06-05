India TV distributes ration kits to lockdown-hit sex workers at Delhi's GB road

The Covid pandemic challenged people to meet their basic life needs. As the country went through another lockdown when it faced the deadly second wave, many were seen struggling for their livelihoods as rectrictions stalled income flow. One such community which faced the heat of the lockdown were sex workers at Delhi's GB road. When approached for help by social workers, NGOs, India TV came forward to help and distributed ration kits to these sex workers.