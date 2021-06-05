Saturday, June 05, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. India TV distributes ration kits to lockdown-hit sex workers at Delhi's GB road

News Videos

India TV distributes ration kits to lockdown-hit sex workers at Delhi's GB road

The Covid pandemic challenged people to meet their basic life needs. As the country went through another lockdown when it faced the deadly second wave, many were seen struggling for their livelihoods as rectrictions stalled income flow. One such community which faced the heat of the lockdown were sex workers at Delhi's GB road. When approached for help by social workers, NGOs, India TV came forward to help and distributed ration kits to these sex workers.
India TV Delhi GB Road Lockdown Sex Workers Social Workers NGO Covid Pandemic

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X