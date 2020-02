Speaking at the event in Delhi, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Friday said that in air engagement, especially in a deeply contested area, it is important to have a weapons edge. He said, "We had an edge over Pakistan Air Force in terms of Beyond Visual Range Missile capability at the time of Kargil. We allowed that to slip and thereafter it took a decade and half in our struggle to acquisition process to be able to get better capability.