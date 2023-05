Updated on: May 09, 2023 20:53 IST

Imran Khan Arrested: Why did the Imran-Shahbaz fight come to the arrest?

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has been arrested outside the Islamabad High Court. It has been told that he has been arrested by Pak Rangers. At the same time, Imran Khan Supporters have done arson and sabotage in Pakistan.