Updated on: November 04, 2021 17:20 IST

Ground Report: PM Modi to visit Kedarnath on Friday, preparations underway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath in Uttarakhand on November 5 to inaugurate and also lay the foundation stone of several key infrastructure projects. Prime Minister Modi will also review and inspect the executed and ongoing infrastructure works in the state. Preparations are underway to welcome him. Watch this exclusive report of Pawan Nara.