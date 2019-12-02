Monday, December 02, 2019
     
  Fadnavis was appointed Maharashtra CM to prevent misuse of central funds: Anant Kumar Hegde

Fadnavis was appointed Maharashtra CM to prevent misuse of central funds: Anant Kumar Hegde

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 02, 2019 10:46 IST ]

 

In a shocking revelation, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anant Kumar Hegde has said Devendra Fadnavis was appointed the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in order to prevent central funds worth Rs 40,000 crore from being misused. These funds would have been misused by an opposition coalition led by the Shiv Sena, Hegde said on Saturday.

 

