Saturday, May 16, 2020
     
  5. Embarkation of Indians onboard INS Jalashwa commences in Male

Indian citizens embarked on INS Jalashwa at Male under Operation Samudra Setu. Ship will commence its journey from Male to Kochi (Kerala) shortly.

