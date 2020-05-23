Saturday, May 23, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Eid to be celebrated across India on Monday

News Videos

Eid to be celebrated across India on Monday

Eid will be celebrated in the country on May 25 as the moon could not be sighted on Saturday, Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid Ahmed Shah Bukhari said.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X