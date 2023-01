Updated on: January 01, 2023 20:55 IST

Earthquake of 3.8 magnitude strikes Delhi-NCR; National Center for Seismology depicts the epicenter in Haryana

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR in the early hours of Sunday (January 1), according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).