Updated on: January 08, 2025 13:07 IST

Delhi Assembly Elections Date Announced: What happened in 2020? All you need to know

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, achieved a decisive victory, winning 62 out of 70 seats. The party secured nearly 49.75 lakh votes, making up 53.57% of the total valid votes. Watch the video to know more.