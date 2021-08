Updated on: August 11, 2021 12:58 IST

COVID: India reports 3,86,351 active cases, lowest in 140 days

India reported 38,353 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours on August 11. Active caseload is currently at 3,86,351, lowest in 140 days. The recovery rate is at 97.45% from the dreadful virus in the past 24 hours.