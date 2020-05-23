Lockdown 4.0: People stand in long queue outside liquor shop in Jammu
Tea shops open in Delhi, Gujarat as lockdown 4.0 brings more relaxations
UP Board copies being checked with proper social distancing guidelines
Migrant labourers from Mumbai pay lakhs of rupees to reach home town in Bihar
Eid Ul-Fitr to be celebrated on May 25 as moon could not be sighted today: Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam
Maharashtra govt says no to air travel until May 31
PIA Plane Crash: Blackbox recovered from Karachi crash site
Coronavirus spread feared where water is scarce around the world. Know why
Delhi: Fire breaks out at coronavirus-dedicated Cygnus Orthocare Hospital in Hauz Khas
La Liga allowed to return on June 8 as Spain PM gives green light for football resumption
Opinion | How timely enforcement of lockdown saved 54,000 to 78,000 lives in India
Cannot put health at risk, difficult to confirm dates: Kiren Rijiju on possibility of IPL this year
Salman Khan's Ready co-star Mohit Baghel dies at the age of 26 due to Cancer
Around 2600 trains have been scheduled for next 10 days: Railway Board Chairman
Police personnel ensure strict checking at Delhi-UP border amid COVID-19 lockdown
We'll ensure both your safety and convenience: Delhi airport CEO on resumption of flights
Ticket counters reopen for public as Railways expands train services amid lockdown
Delhiites to celebrate Eid this year under shadow of coronavirus
Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Punjab CM announces 14-day mandatory quarantine for people taking flights, trains, buses
AIIMS Pulmonology Department Director succumbs to coronavirus
GoAir withholds opening ticketing portals, says it awaits clarity from states
Sikkim reports first COVID-19 case as Delhi returnee tests positive
Bank of Baroda to offer up to Rs 12 thousand crore loans to MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme
Group of Ministers meet on current economic situation today
Canara Bank releases emergency credit facilities for MSMEs
GoAir to resume domestic operations from June 1
RBI fortifies war-room with more manpower as COVID-19 rages on
Kareena and Karisma share adorable photo of Taimur watching cousin Kiaan practicing taekwondo
Priyanka Chopra's energetic dance moves with John Travolta on Tune Maari Entriyan in throwback video
Old video of Neha Kakkar grooving with Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary goes viral
Salman Khan unveils poster of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi from debut film 'Bad Boy'
IPL to expand to 10 teams and 10 weeks from 2023? Ex-COO reckons 'it is on the horizon'
It was like starting afresh: Shardul Thakur returns to training after more than two months
Cricket should resume only if there is no risk of increase in local transmission rate: ICC
Here are the 5 must-have gadgets you can invest in amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Infinix Hot 9 series launching in India on May 29: Expected price, specs and more
Here are 6 types of apps that have seen a surge during Coronavirus Lockdown
Vodafone Idea Rs. 98 prepaid plan revised: Benefits, validity and more
Google rolls out new accessibility tools, apps for Android users: Know what they are
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's photos with father Santokh Singh Sukh. Check out
From sleepy mode to good vibes moments: Check out what B-town celebs are up to amid lockdown
Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and others share fondest memories on Mother's Day (See Pics)
On Mother's Day 2020, photos that prove Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan are the coolest mom-kid duo
Mother's Day: Sara Ali Khan's gorgeous photos as mirror-image of mother Amrita Singh are unmissable
Sri Lanka to ease coronavirus restrictions from May 26
Eid has potential of becoming a 'super-spreader' of COVID-19: S African Muslim body
UK PM under pressure to sack top aide for coronavirus lockdown breach
Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 Moon Sighting: Date, Time, Chand Raat in India, All you need to know
Eid al-Fitr 2020: Best Wishes, WhatsApp Quotes, HD Images, Facebook Status and Greetings
Horoscope (Bhavishyavani) for May 23, 2020: From Gemini, Aries, Leo to Pisces-know about your day
Vastu Tips: White horses' photo on home or office wall helps you establish positive communication
Vastu Tips: Seven running horses' photo brings positivity and prosperity