Monday, May 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. COVID-19: CM Yogi holds review meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees

News Videos

COVID-19: CM Yogi holds review meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on May 10 held a COVID-19 review meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X