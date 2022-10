Updated on: October 17, 2022 11:44 IST

Congress President Elections: Kharge vs Tharoor; Party Votes To Elect New Party Chief

Voting began on Monday in the Congress presidential polls as senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor face off for the post of AICC chief. Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form the electoral college to pick the party chief in a secret ballot. Voting began at 10 am at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi and at the party's polling booths in state offices across the country. Veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram was the first to cast his vote at the AICC headquarters, sources said. #congress #shashitharoor #indiatv