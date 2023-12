Updated on: December 09, 2023 12:48 IST

CM Revanth Reddy to launch Congress' Mahalaxmi free Bus Guarantee Scheme

VC. Sajjanar, the Managing Director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, mentioned that the Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, will initiate the Mahalaxmi Free Bus Guarantee Scheme. The scheme will cover 7292 buses, extending its benefits up to Telangana's borders