Northeast Delhi is witnessing violent communal clashes over the amended citizenship law, with the death toll rising to 20. The Delhi Police struggled to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, pelting stones and thrashing people. Areas including Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri, Maujpur, Kardampuri and Jaffrabad saw overnight incidents of tension between the members of two groups who also hurled petrol bombs and opened fire.