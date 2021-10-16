Saturday, October 16, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez expected to be grilled by ED in money laundering case

News Videos

Updated on: October 16, 2021 9:20 IST

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez expected to be grilled by ED in money laundering case

As newer details in the Sukesh Chandrasekar 200 crore money laundering case unfold, ED is expected to grill Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in her connection with the same.
Sukesh Chandrasekar Sukesh Chandrasekar Money Laundering Money Laundering Jacqueline Fernandez

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News