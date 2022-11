Updated on: November 06, 2022 13:38 IST

गोपालगंज सीट पर 13वें राउंड में BJP आगे, गोपालगंज में बीजेपी कैंडिडेट 2 हजार वोट से आगे

Assembly bypoll results LIVE Updates: Counting of votes is underway in the by-election to seven assembly constituencies in six states including former chief minister Bhajan Lal's family bastion Admapur in Haryana. Bhajan Lal's grandson Bhavya Bishnoi, who contested on a BJP ticket, and RJD's Neelam Devi, whose husband Anant Singh's disqualification necessitated the by-election in Bihar's Mokama, are among the prominent candidates in the fray. The other constituencies where results of the November 3 bypolls will be out were Gopalganj in Bihar, Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gokarannath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha.#election2022 #electionresult #indiatv