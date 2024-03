Updated on: March 09, 2024 18:36 IST

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Expert Shares Insight To Overcome, Says Identify all good-yielding borewells

As Bengaluru reels under severe water crisis, water expert Raja Rao shared insight into how the city should aim to overcome the situation on March 8. He suggested that efforts should be made to identify all good-yielding borewells among other measures. watch to learn more!