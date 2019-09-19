Friday, September 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Babul Supriyo heckled at Jadavpur University

News Videos

Babul Supriyo heckled at Jadavpur University

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 19, 2019 22:46 IST ]

Union Minister Babul Supriyo was gheraoed for hours on Thursday by a section of students at Kolkata's Jadavpur University.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
chandrayaan-2

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoKatrina Kaif: Loved performing on IIFA stage Next VideoStars like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika glammed up IIFA 2019  