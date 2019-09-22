Sunday, September 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Article 370 and 35A gave birth to terrorism in Kashmir, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

News Videos

Article 370 and 35A gave birth to terrorism in Kashmir, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 22, 2019 15:39 IST ]
Rajnath Singh issues serious warning to Pak, says if human rights violations are further committed in PoK no power will be able to protect Pak from getting further divided into pieces.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
chandrayaan-2

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoWatch India Tv's special show on Pakistan Next VideoDonald Trump to deliver speech at ‘Howdy, Modi’ event, PM Modi to speak later  