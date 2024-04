Updated on: April 10, 2024 22:45 IST

Annamalai's reply to MNM 'Nagpur capital' comment, says Kamal Haasan should get his head examined…

Tamil Nadu BJP president and party's candidate from Coimbatore, K Annamalai took a sharp jibe at actor turned politician, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan over his recent comments. Annamalai said that Kamal Haasan should get his head examined. Watch to know more!