Updated on: December 09, 2024 16:20 IST

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 beats Gadar 2 to Become 9th Biggest Hit of Indian Cinema | 9th Dec | E Wrap

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' beat 'Gadar 2' to become the 9th biggest hit in Indian cinema. Ranbir Kapoor said 'Animal' will go the 'Pushpa' way as it will have 3 parts. Ranbir Kapoor also opened up about playing lord ram in Ramayan, saying it's the greatest story ever.