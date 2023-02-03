Saturday, February 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Ajay Maken Said A Big thing about the cut in MNREGA workers

News Videos

Updated on: February 03, 2023 21:30 IST

India TV Samvaad Budget 2023: Ajay Maken Said A Big thing about the cut in MNREGA workers

Regarding the reduction in MGNREGA, Ajay Maken said that the government has cheated the poor. Listen to this interview.
news Samvaad Budget 2023 ajay maken. pm modi Budget 2023 FAQs manrega

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News