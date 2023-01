Updated on: January 27, 2023 17:25 IST

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi stopped the yatra in Qazigund, & Congress cited security

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has been stopped in Jammu and Kashmir. The yatra started from Banihal today but has been stopped only 1 km after the entry in Qazigund. Former CM of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah was also walking with Rahul.