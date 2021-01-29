Equity indices volatile ahead of Economic Survey
AAP to contest elections in 6 states in next 2 years: Delhi CM
Centre, farmers both responsible for violence during Tractor Rally: Sanjay Raut
Recommended Video
Equity indices volatile ahead of Economic Survey
AAP to contest elections in 6 states in next 2 years: Delhi CM
Centre, farmers both responsible for violence during Tractor Rally: Sanjay Raut
Watch: Cop falls unconscious during tractor rally in Delhi's Dilshad Garden
Top News
Delhi: Clashes at Singhu border after locals protest seeking removal of farmers, cop injured
President lauds Modi govt's farm laws, says 'many political parties backed reforms in past'
Mumbai: Local trains services to be opened for public from Feb 1, time slots fixed
Delhi violence: 12 farmer leaders asked to appear before Crime Branch on January 29
Union Budget 2021: Catch all updates, details on India TV on Feb 1
Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2020-21 in Lok Sabha
Latest News
Opinion | Farmer leaders now stand completely discredited
IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli in line to break MS Dhoni's captaincy record in England Test series
Sharman Joshi's father Arvind Joshi dies, Paresh Rawal and other celebs pay tribute
IND vs ENG: No neutral umpires; Anil Chaudhary, Virender Sharma a Nitin Menon to officiate
Budget Session 2021: President Kovind addresses joint session of Parliament
This decade is very important for the bright future of India: PM Modi at the Parliament
Sisodia visits Ghazipur border to oversee arrangements made by Delhi govt for farmers
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2021 on Feb 1
Virat Kohli vs Joe Root: The race for supremacy resumes with four-Test series in India
Opinion | How farmer leaders lost the trust of the Indian people
Delhi: Clashes at Singhu border after locals protest seeking removal of farmers, cop injured
President above political differences, Opposition boycotting his address 'unfortunate': BJP
Farm laws, Covid vaccines, China and more: Key takeaways from President's address
Delhi violence: 12 farmer leaders asked to appear before Crime Branch on January 29
Sharman Joshi's father Arvind Joshi dies, Paresh Rawal and other celebs pay tribute
KGF Chapter 2: 'Promise will be fulfilled,' makers to announce release date of Yash starrer today
Shah Rukh Khan's latest picture breaks the internet. Fans call him 'most handsome man'
Bigg Boss: Vikas Gupta's mother reacts after his shocking claims that his family wants his property
Disha Patani shares throwback pictures with Jackie Chan as 'Kung Fu Yoga' completes 4 years
India's FY21 GDP to contract 7.7%, says Economic Survey
Budget 2021 likely to focus on growth, structural reforms: Report
Financial operations of Facebook, Google, Amazon regulated, RBI, Sebi tell HC
Union Budget 2021: Catch all updates, details on India TV on Feb 1
Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2020-21 in Lok Sabha
IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli in line to break MS Dhoni's captaincy record in England Test series
IND vs ENG: Panesar chooses three key players for India in upcoming series; omits Kohli, Bumrah
'Still have aspirations to play white-ball cricket for Team India': Cheteshwar Pujara
IND vs ENG: 'I've played lots of IPL here but..': Archer reveals 'challenges' ahead of Test series
IND vs ENG: No neutral umpires; Anil Chaudhary, Virender Sharma a Nitin Menon to officiate
WhatsApp chats can now be imported to Telegram: Here's how
WhatsApp to get biometric authentication for desktop version: All you need to know
Redmi 8, Redmi 8A start receiving Android 10-based MIUI 12 update
Apple to produce iPhone 12 series in India this quarter: Report
Bumble will now ban users who try to body shame others
TS Inter Exam 2021 Date Sheet Released: BIE Telangana intermediate exams to be held from May 1
Full day classes for 9,10, PUC students in Karnataka from February 1
Karnataka SSLC Exams 2021: Karnataka Class 10 board exam to be held from June 14
Colleges in Meghalaya to reopen on February 1
CBSE to announce Class 10, 12 exam schedule on February 2: Pokhriyal
Spotted! Alia Bhatt makes a statement at airport; Sara, Khushi Kapoor & others clicked at gym
Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli, Shanaya Kapoor enjoys night out together; see pics
Mayhem on Delhi roads as farmers deviate from designated route | IN PICS
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal head back to Mumbai after their Alibaug wedding; check pics
#VarunKiShaadi: Varun Dhawan ties the knot with Natasha Dalal; check unseen pictures
Horoscope Today, Jan 28: Leo people will get the result of hard work, know about other zodiac signs
It's official, Sabyasachi Mukherjee sells 51% stake to Aditya Birla Fashion
Vastu Tips: Do not keep these things in your wallet for prosperity
Republic Day Special Recipes: Dive into patriotic spirit with these tricolor dishes
Vastu Tips: Use this salt to resolve disagreements between husband and wife at home
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 25 HIGHLIGHTS: Rakhi Sawant's 'love' gimmick for Abhinav leaves Rubina furious
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Sidharth Shukla grill contestants, Sonali Phogat gets eliminated
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 20 HIGHLIGHTS: Devoleena & Nikki Tamboli indulge in a war of words
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 19 HIGHLIGHTS: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla at loggerheads with Rahul Vaidya
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 18 HIGHLIGHTS: Eijaz Khan bids goodbye to reality show, Devoleena becomes his proxy