Updated on: February 07, 2023 17:43 IST

"Adani-Adani in Parliament ; the story of opposition unity?" says Rahul Gandhi of PM Modi

Budget Session in Parliament 2023: The Adani issue sparked a heated debate in the country's Parliament today.Due to noise and uproar, there was a lot of noise in the Parliament, which was running almost at a standstill until now, but there was a debate, and the debate is going on even now.