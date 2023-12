Updated on: December 05, 2023 13:57 IST

‘Aapko desh par bharosa ni hai’ Ashwini Vaishnaw slams Opposition over iphone snooping alert

Union Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on December 05 slammed Opposition parties over iphone snooping alert. IT Minister said that if lawmakers don't believe in Indian companies, Centre will help them get it checked by foreign company of their choice.