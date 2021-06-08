Tuesday, June 08, 2021
     
28 elephants undergo COVID testing in Chennai

Amid COVID-19 fear in animals, around 28 elephants undergone COVID-19 test at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Chennai.
Arignar Anna Zoological Park COVID Mudumalai Tiger Reserve Chennai

