  5. Swami Ramdev suggests yogasanas for athletes to attain extreme fitness

Swami Ramdev suggests yogasanas for athletes to attain extreme fitness

Yoga guru Swami Ramdev suggests effective asanas and pranayamas for athletes to attain the extreme level of fitness.

