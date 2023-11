Updated on: November 22, 2023 23:35 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: What does the internal survey of BJP and Congress ?

Haqiqat Kya Hai: 250 hours are left in the counting of five states. The Prime Minister has only one rally left in Rajasthan. Modi will be in Devgarh of Rajsamand tomorrow. It looks like a one-on-one fight. This is not just the 23rd assembly election.